Boko Haram fighters killed, logistic supplies destroyed in airstrikes –DHQ

Scores of Boko Haram fighters have been killed and their facilities and logistic supplies destroyed during an airstrike launched by the Air Task Force (ATF) of Operation Lafiya Dole.

This was revealed in a statement on Sunday by the Coordinator, Defence Media Operations, Maj.-Gen. John Enenche, who informed that the airstrikes took place on terrorists’ locations at Bula Bello and Ngoske on the fringes of the Sambisa Forest in Borno.

Enenche also stated further that the operation took place on June 18 and June 19.

He said: “Accordingly, the Air Task Force dispatched a force package of Nigerian Air Force (NAF) fighter jets as well as an Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (ISR) aircraft to engage the 2 locations.

“The NAF jets scored devastating hits in their multiple waves of attacks resulting in the obliteration of designated portions of the terrorists’ hideouts as well as the neutralization of several of their fighters,” Enenche added.

