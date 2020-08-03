Boko Haram fighters reportedly abduct Nigerian women, children in Niger

Suspected Boko Haram fighters on Sunday night abducted several people, mostly women and children, during an attack on an internally displaced persons camp in Garin Wanzam area of Diffa, Niger Republic.

Security sources told journalists on Monday those abducted by the terrorists were displaced people from Abadam and Mobbar local government areas of Borno State.

There are about 75,000 Nigerian refugees in Niger Republic.

According to one of the sources, the jihadists struck while many Muslim families were celebrating the Eid-el Kabir festival.

He said: “Most Nigerians from Abadam and Mobbar staying in a refugee camp in Garin Wanzam were abducted last night by Boko Haram.

“The total number of people taken away cannot be ascertained now.”

