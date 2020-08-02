Boko Haram fighters reportedly kill 16 in Cameroon’s displaced persons camp

Suspected Boko Haram fighters reportedly killed at least 16 people during an attack on a displaced persons camp in northern Cameroon on Sunday.

A government official in the Central African nation confirmed the attack to journalists in the capital, Yaounde.

The jihadist group has launched several attacks in Cameroon and other countries in the Lake Chad region including Chad and Niger in recent years.

