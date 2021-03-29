Boko Haram has infiltrated Plateau communities, group raises alarm | Ripples Nigeria

An indigenous ethnic nationality in Plateau State, the Plateau Initiative for Development and Advancement of the Natives (PIDAN), has raised the alarm over the infiltration of suspected Boko Haram members into Jos and other communities in the state.

In a statement made available to Ripples Nigeria on Monday, the President of the group which draws its members from the 58 tribes in the state, Prof Aboi Madaki, said the influx of the terrorists into the state has become worrisome and raises concern over the safety of residents.

The statement reads:

“We are worried over the increasing appearance of suspected Boko Haram members on the streets of the Jos metropolis.

“Just last week, a young man was caught by the security agents along Rukuba Road in Jos. He claimed to have come from Bauchi State. When his bag was searched, all manner of dangerous weapons including improvised explosive devices were discovered.

“When he was interrogated by the security agents, he confessed to be a Book Haram member and that he was not alone as some of their members had also been dispatched to other parts of Plateau State.

“So, we are worried over this development and that is why we are bringing this out because we don’t want anything to happen to our people.

“The council had a meeting on Sunday and reviewed the security situation in the country, with particular interest in Plateau State and expressed worries on the following:

“The continued killings by suspected Fulani herdsmen in the local government areas of Riyom and Bassa as evidenced by reported deaths of our people including Mr Amos Elisha from Nad community in the Riyom LGA, Mr Raphael Bawa from Dudu, Miango in the Bassa LGA, Sandi Kusa from the Kwall, Bassa and Bitrus Chollom from Kum the Riyom.

“While PIDAN appreciates the peace process put in place by the Plateau State Government, council called on it to redouble its efforts at stopping the continued marauding activities of Fulani herdsmen so as to curb further killings and kidnappings.

“Council also expressed concern about the inherit inadequacies of the NLTP as it currently exists in the public domain, especially its focus on cattle to the detriment of other livestock such as pigs and dogs.

“The council equally notes with reprieve the government intention to send an executive bill on the programme to the state House of Assembly to provide legal backing for the programme.

“Council hopes that the intended bill will address the concerns expressed above. Council further advised the leadership of each association to educate its members on the content of the NLTP as it is presently available in the public domain and await the public hearing session of the executive bill where they would have to make inputs on the usefulness of the programme to their communities.”

