Boko Haram hits Chibok again, burns houses

Two communities bordering Chibok came under Boko Haram attack on Tuesday evening, as the terrorists burned houses in the communities located just six kilometres from the Borno town where over 200 school girls were abducted by the insurgents in April, 2014.

According to reports, the terrorists attacked Kwarangulum and Ntsiha villages, burning houses and other properties during the raid.

Reports also have it that roops stationed in Chibok mobilised to the communities.

Confirming the attack, the spokesman for the Kibaku Community Development Association, Dr Allen Manasseh, said the attack was still ongoing as at 9.10 pm on Tuesday.

He said: “The attack is ongoing at Kwarangulum and Ntsiha villages; soldiers from Chibok have deployed to the scene to contain them, but shootings are still ongoing.”

According to him, the residents were fleeing to Chibok for safety, adding that it was too early to ascertain the casualty figure and other details.

