Boko Haram insurgents attack Yobe town, raze health facilities

Boko Haram insurgents on Saturday attacked Gujba town in Gujba local government area of Yobe State.

Many residents of Gubja fled their homes after the insurgents stormed the town in large numbers and burnt down health facilities and other structures.

The incident occurred just 24 hours after the Nigerian Army launched Operation Tura Takaibango in Adamawa, Borno, and Yobe States.

A resident of the town, Umar Adamu, told journalists that people ran for their lives as the Boko Haram insurgents attacked the town and set fire to facilities.

He said: “Boko Haram is currently attacking our town. Our people have left their homes as I am talking to you.”

Another resident, Ibrahim Usman, added that troops blocked a nearby town of Katarko to deny the insurgents from making an inroad to the area.

. “Troops have been mobilised to the town to engage the Boko Haram fighters. We are waiting but many of our people have fled to safety.”

Boko Haram had killed tens of thousands and displaced more than two million others since it began its guerilla war against Nigeria in 2011.

