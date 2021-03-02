Boko Haram insurgents reportedly withdraw from Dikwa | Ripples Nigeria

The Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly pulled out of Dikwa, Borno State, after holding the town hostage for several hours.

Dikwa town is about 90kilometres from Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The town was liberated from Boko Haram in 2016.

However, it has experienced several attacks from the insurgents since then.

Sources in Dikwa told journalists the insurgents came in over 20 gun trucks mounted with anti-aircraft guns on Monday night but left the town before the arrival of troops at 11:15 a.m. on Tuesday morning.

The insurgents reportedly razed some public buildings including the primary health care centre, local government secretariat, part of Shehu of Dikwa’s palace, and the United Nations hub.

“They pulled out of Dikwa themselves at about 11:15 a.m. We are relieved now. They headed toward the new Marte axis. The Nigerian Air Force can monitor them and destroy them in the bushes,” a source said.

Meanwhile, thousands of people were trapped in Dikwa after the insurgents took control of the town Monday night.

Soldiers had on Monday evening repelled an attack on the town but the insurgents returned hours later and overpowered the troops.

According to residents, the insurgents roamed the streets and preached to locals not to flee the town.

