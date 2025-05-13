Boko Haram invades another military base in Borno, kill Nigerian soldiers (Video)

It was a moment of tears and sorrow following another invasion of a Nigerian Army base by suspected Boko Haram terrorists on Monday night, leaving a yet-to-be ascertained number of soldiers killed

According to multiple security sources, the terrorists invaded the base of the 153 Task Force Battalion in Marte Local Government Council of the state, dislodging the troops.

“During the attack, the gunmen burnt armoured tanks and made away with ammunition,” one of the sources told journalists.

“There was another Boko Haram dislodgement in Marte 153 TF Battalion, so many of our men are feared dead as we already lost communication with the base since the attack.

“Gunshots were also heard, and a fighter jet of the Nigeria Air Force was seen hovering the area. Troops were dislodged and many soldiers captured during the attack.

“ISWAP has taken over Marte, an unspecified number of soldiers were killed, some captured and many have deserted. They ran towards Dikwa, and are currently at the 24 Task force Brigade, Dikwa,” he added.

The attack on the base is coming barely weeks after 22 soldiers including a commander, were killed in an attack at a military base in Malam-Fatori at Abadam Local Government Area of the same Borno State.

