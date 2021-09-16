Boko Haram/ISWAP terrorists allegedly ambush Nigerian soldiers, kill many in Borno

In what seems to be a reprisal attack, Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) terrorists have reportedly ambushed and killed many Nigerian soldiers in Borno State.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the terrorists attacked the troops on Thursday in Monguno, about 100km north of Maiduguri.

According to reports, military sources revealed that the attack lasted for many hours, while many soldiers lost their lives.

Although the Nigerian Military is yet to confirm the incident, It was gathered that military vehicles and several weapons and ammunition were taken away by the insurgents during the attack.

It would be recalled that the ISWAP leader, Abu Musab Al-Barnawi, was reportedly killed recently by the military in Borno.

A report had claimed that Al-Barnawi was killed by Nigerian soldiers while another claimed that his death was due to internal rivalry within ISWAP.

