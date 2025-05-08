‘Boko Haram jumps at us the way we don’t expect’, defence minister, Badaru, confesses

Amid escalating insecurity and renewed attacks in Borno and Benue states, by the Boko Haram terror group, the Minister of Defence, Mohammed Badaru had made a startling confession.

Speaking on Wednesday during a ministerial briefing in Abuja, Badaru highlighted challenges faced in confronting the insecurity that has plagued the nation for years.

According to him, the terrorists and bandits have informants within the population, enabling them to launch unexpected surprise attacks on security agencies.

He also stated that the challenge lies in the unconventional nature of the conflict.

“This war is not a conventional war. It’s like a guerrilla war. They watch us, they have informants around us. They help the people that we try to protect. And they give them information. And they jump at us the way we don’t expect.”

Responding to allegations that terrorists outgun the military, the minister dismissed such claims, stating: “Yesterday, the House of Assembly said that the terrorists have better weapons than us. That is absolutely not true. That is absolutely not true. We have much more sophisticated weapons and we have much more sophisticated drones.”

As part of efforts to build military self-reliance, Badaru revealed that 10 out of 53 firms under the Defence Industrial Complex have begun manufacturing drones, aircraft parts, helmets, and protective vests.

“We’re also working on reviving sections of Ajaokuta Steel to support military hardware production,” he said, adding that 20 firms are expected to be fully operational by the end of 2025, with exports beginning in 2026.

The minister’s remarks come on the heels of renewed violence that claimed the lives of a military captain and a local APC leader in separate incidents in Borno and Benue.

On high-profile targets, Badaru disclosed that terrorist kingpin Bello Turji is currently on the run due to ongoing military pressure. He also confirmed the killing of several notorious terrorist leaders including Maza Barume Madaro, Kachalla Dati, Kachalla Dogo Kwaden, Chairman Hanazuma, and others.

“Recently, there has been a renewed impetus to all our operations across the country, translating into commendable achievement, specifically in the Northeast. Despite the recent short-lived desperation of the terrorists, troops have responded excessively and turned a devastating blow across the theatres,” he said.

He assured Nigerians of continued military commitment and strengthened intelligence operations to prevent future attacks and restore nationwide peace.

