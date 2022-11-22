Boko Haram kills 10 Chadian soldiers

Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday killed at least 10 Chadian soldiers in an attack on a military unit in the Lake Chad Basin near the border with Nigeria.

The country’s government officials confirmed the development in a statement in N’Djamena.

The statement read: “The unit had been dispatched as an advanced team to set up an army post on the island of Bouka-Toullorom, between the villages of Ngouboua and Kaiga.

“The insurgents have carried out several offensives in the region for several years.

“The unit was ambushed and attacked by the militants attacked early on Tuesday morning, killing around 10 men and wounding several others.”

The statement added that country’s military has sent reinforcements to the Lake Chad region to support the unit in the fight against the terrorists.

