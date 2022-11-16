Boko Haram kills 20 women labelled as witches in Borno

The Boko Haram Islamic sect on Tuesday reportedly killed over 20 women who were labelled as witches.

The women were said to have been abducted from the Gwoza community in Borno, northeastern Nigeria.

The deadly terror group killed the women who were labelled as witches following the death of the children of a Boko Haram commander, identified as Ali Ngulde.

“Boko Haram commander, Ali Ngulde slaughtered about 20 women by slitting their throats after accusing them of being witches in Borno,” a military source told reporters on Tuesday.

“About 40 of them were abducted last week, over 10 were slaughtered in Gwoza town last Thursday and more than 10 were killed during the weekend.

He added that the women were all suspected of witchcraft after the sudden death of the children of the jihadist group’s commander.

