Boko Haram kills one army officer, seven soldiers in Borno ambush

Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria’s North-East have killed an army officer and seven soldiers.

They were reportedly killed in a confrontation between the Nigerian troops and the insurgents in Mainok, located 60 kilometres from Maiduguri, Borno State.

It was gathered on Wednesday that the incident happened about 1:00pm on Tuesday following an ambush on 156 Task Force Battalion of Nigerian Army.

By the time troops repelled the attackers, sources said an army officer, and seven soldiers had been killed, five other soldiers were wounded with two missing.

Meanwhile, the source said that several members of the terrorist group lost their lives as a result of the encounter.

According to the source, “Two gun trucks and three anti-aircraft equipment could not be accounted for following the attack.”

It was learnt that the bodies of the dead soldiers had been recovered while the wounded ones had been moved to a medical facility.

The Nigerian Army is yet to respond to this claim to confirm or deny it.

