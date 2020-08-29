Latest Metro

Boko Haram kills two farmers in Borno

August 29, 2020
CAN chairman declared missing after Boko Haram attack
By Ripples Nigeria

Boko Haram jihadists killed two men and seized two others when they attacked farmers outside Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday.

A military source told journalists on Saturday the insurgents rode on horses to Alau village, seized four farmers, hacked two to death and kidnapped others after inflicting machete cuts on them.

READ ALSO: BORNO: Boko Haram attack leaves many terrorists, two soldiers, nursing mother dead

“We recovered the bodies of the two slain farmers, bearing deep machete wounds to the head and torso.

“Farmers who escaped the assault said two others were injured and abducted by the attackers,” the source said.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!