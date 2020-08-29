Boko Haram kills two farmers in Borno

Boko Haram jihadists killed two men and seized two others when they attacked farmers outside Maiduguri, Borno State, on Friday.

A military source told journalists on Saturday the insurgents rode on horses to Alau village, seized four farmers, hacked two to death and kidnapped others after inflicting machete cuts on them.

“We recovered the bodies of the two slain farmers, bearing deep machete wounds to the head and torso.

“Farmers who escaped the assault said two others were injured and abducted by the attackers,” the source said.

