Boko Haram leader Abubakar Shekau flaunts fighters in Lake Chad in new video

The leader of the Boko Haram sect, Abubakar Shekau, has flaunted his fighters in a training video the group released on Tuesday, December 22, saying they are well equipped to fight the Nigerian Army to a standstill.

In the 10-minutes video, the Boko Haram insurgents dressed in military fatigues and wearing masks, paraded with sophisticated firearms at the Lake Chad region and pledged allegiance to Shekau.

The fighters who spoke in English, French, Hausa and Kanuri languages, said they were willing and ready to die in the struggle of Islamizing Nigeria and killing everyone who does not convert to Islam nor adhere to the teachings of Prophet Muhammed.

“We’ll shoot until the final hour. We’ll shoot every Kafir (unbeliever),” said one of the speakers in English.

“You must choose one from these three options: either you accept Islam, you’ll be safe. Either you pay Jizya. Either you accept to be slaughtered,” the man added.

Rounding up the address, Shekau himself was heard saying:

“I want to send this message to the Nigerian Army and the Federal Government. I am Abubakar Shekau. You have told Nigerians that you have killed me several times but I am still alive and strong.

“I want to warn you people that anyone who does not accept Islam and does not believe in Prophet Muhammed will surely meet his doom. We are fighting Allah’s war and we are ready to die as Muslims.

“We will kill all the Kafirs in Nigeria. No one will be spared. Unless you accept Islam and his Holy Prophet, we will kill you.”

