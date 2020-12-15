Boko Haram leader, Shekau, claims responsibility for abduction of Katsina students

The leader of the Boko Haram insurgents, Abubakar Shekau, has claimed responsibility for the abduction of more than 300 schoolboys from the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, in Katsina State, on Friday, December 11.

In a short voice message Shekau released on Tuesday, December 15, the Boko Haram leader said “he and his brothers were behind kidnapping of the students” just like the group was also responsible for the abduction of hundreds of school girls in Chibok, Borno State, in 2014.

Read also: Human Rights Watch demands release of Nigerian children detained by military for alleged link with Boko Haram

“I am Abubakar Shekau and our brothers are behind the kidnapping in Katsina. We did the same in 2014 in Chibok and in Dapchi. We will continue picking students from schools,” Shekau said in the message which is still unverified.

Join the conversation

Opinions