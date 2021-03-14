Boko Haram leader, Shekau, curses Sheikh Gumi over peace negotiations with terrorists | Ripples Nigeria

Boko Haram Leader, Abubakar Shekau has criticised the cleric, Ahmad Gumi over negotiations with terrorists wreaking mayhem across the country.

Ripples Nigeria had reported that Gumi has been on a self-appointed tour to several hideouts of terrorists in the north, striking peace deals and negotiating ransoms.

This move has generated controversy with many condemning his actions.

Meanwhile, Shekau, in a recent audio recording, stated that Gumi was ‘not serving God’ adding that ‘woe betide him’.

“Oh, Ya Ahmad Gumi! Oh Ahmad Gumi, now you are wandering around, addressing Fulanis, and thinking you are serving God.”

“Just because you are called a doctor or Sheikh? Woe unto you, Ahmad Gumi,”.

“To you (Gumi) and others like Pantami, who is even a minister, huh? And still a cleric? Ask yourself! Oh, clerics who savour the taste of power seasonings, ask yourselves,” he said.

