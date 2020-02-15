Boko Haram mocks Buhari, threatens minister, journalists

The head of the Boko Haram terrorist group, Abubakar Shekau in a latest nine minutes video has mocked the Nigeria president, Muhammadu Buhari, and threatened the minister of communication and digital economy, Isa Pantami as well as journalists.

The leader of the sect who spoke in the Hausa language, made reference to Buhari’s condolence visit on Wednesday over Sunday’s attack in Auno, near Maiduguri that led to the death of over 30 travellers.

“And you, President Buhari, you said you are almost 80 years old and you are busy going about, and now your people have started booing, right? You just wait for your angels of death,” Shekeu said.

Mr Shekau who was wearing a millaltary uniform with a turbansaid he released the video in response to the alleged plan of the communication minister to block mobile communication lines in a bid to thwart the operation of Boko Haram insurgents.

“I swear to God, you are nothing. Initially, we have not begrudged with you, but now you have become a slave to the infidels; repent now and become a good Muslim. If you don’t comply from now on, death will come to you, Isa Ali Pantami. I call on my members in Africa, in Nigeria to rise and do the needful.”

Mr Shekau, in the nine-minute video, also threatened local and international journalists to be cautious of what they report or write about the terror group.

Mr Shekeu also threatened a lawyer and analyst on counterinsurgency in Nigeria, Bulama Bukarti.

By Oluwakemi Adelagun…

