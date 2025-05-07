Boko Haram more sophisticated than Nigerian Army, lawmaker laments

A House of Representativea member, Ahmed Jaha (APC, Borno) has lamented what he said is the growing sophistication of the Boko Haram terrorist group over the Nigerian Army.

He made the submission during an emotionally charged plenary session on Tuesday, where lawmakers from violence-stricken regions painted a grim picture of the situation on the ground.

Jaha provided a chilling account of recent Boko Haram activity in his constituency, noting, that:

“10 farmers were slaughtered in Pulka; 14 in Chibok, and military officers at Izge and Kampu. In Wajiboko, Boko Haram used weaponised drones. The Nigerian Army is outgunned and undermanned. I have seen it, nobody told me, I was there. Between 2015 and 2019, the government spent N19.7 trillion on security, yet Boko Haram is resurging, worse than ever. We must do proper oversight.”

Jaha, who said he recently visited the affected communities, described the harrowing aftermath:

“In my constituency in Pulka, 10 peasant farmers went out to scavenge for what we call ‘sawroot.’ They were slaughtered by Boko Haram members and five are still missing, while three are critically ill in the hospital. In Chibok, 14 peasant farmers were attacked. They were cut down while running for their lives by insurgents firing new AK-47 rifles. I lost two military officers as a result of the attack.

“In Kampu, I lost two men and one military officer. This will be on record. They (Boko Haram) are using armed drones, weaponised drones, which the Nigerian Army is not using. In other words, they are more sophisticated and advanced than the Nigerian Army. Boko Haram is coming back worse than what we had in the past. Take it or leave it.”

Rep. Zainab Gimba (APC, Borno) confirmed the growing sophistication of the insurgents and foreign involvement: “In my constituency, 20 soldiers were killed in a Boko Haram ambush on a multinational force base. The commander told me that among the insurgents were several white men; there is foreign influence here.”

She criticized the location of military facilities within urban areas, referencing the Giwa Barracks fire: “These formations should be outside city centres. Our lives should not be politicised.”

The discussion soon escalated into a general condemnation of government inaction and concern over the consequences of neglecting national security.

Rep. Yusuf Gagdi (APC, Plateau) decried the indifference of some officials and warned that elected representatives could become targets of public anger if action isn’t taken.

“When the governor is crying and someone within the comfort of his zone says the governor is raising an unnecessary alarm, we are rascals. Nigerians are being killed. This is unacceptable. Until the right thing is done by us here, until government responds with action, not just media statements, don’t bet that any member of the National Assembly is safe. We may be attacked not by Boko Haram, but by the people that elected you and I. Time will come when, if action is not taken, Nigerians will take their destinies in their own hands.”

Rep. Shettima Ali (APC, Yobe) urged the House to consider legislation that empowers citizens to defend themselves: “Let this House create a law that permits our people to protect themselves. The security forces are not enough and don’t know the terrain.

“Like Jaha said, our security personnel are inadequate, they don’t know the terrain of our communities, though they are trying their best”, Ali submitted.

Rep. Babajimi Benson (APC, Lagos) expressed concern over the inefficacy of the government’s massive security spending: “The presidency has spent so much on the military without commensurate outcomes. We need drastic measures.”

