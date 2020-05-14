BOKO HARAM: Nigerian Air Force deploys more troops to Borno

More forces will be deployed by the Nigerian Air Force to Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, to strengthen the ongoing fight against Boko Haram insurgency and marauding bandits in the area.

This was revealed by Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Sadique Abubakar during a working visit to the Air Task Force of Operation Lafiya Dole on Wednesday while he was inaugurating some projects including lodges in preparation for the additional personnel to be deployed.

“The security challenges faced by Nigeria are obstacles to development that can only be surmounted if we remain resolute in the fight against insurgency and other forms of criminality.

READ ALSO: PACAC faults Supreme Court judgment on Orji Kalu, appointment of FCT judges

“In pursuit of NAF constitutional roles, and in line with my vision for the force, I have constantly sought, not only to evolve strategies that will enable the Force to effectively and efficiently deal with prevalent security threats.

”Also to see to it that personnel welfare is given utmost priority,” the air staff chief said.

Join the conversation

Opinions