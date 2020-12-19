Boko Haram not behind abduction of Kankara school boys, Shekau is a liar —Buhari’s aide

Bashir Ahmad, the Personal Assistant on New Media to President Muhammadu Buhari has branded Abubakar Shekau, leader of the Boko Haram sect as a “terrible liar”.

In a series of tweets posted on his official account on Friday, Bashir Ahmad tagged Shekau as such while reacting to his claim that Boko Haram was responsible for the abduction of the students of Government Science Secondary School in the Kankara area of Katsina State.

Reacting further, Bashir Ahmad also refuted Shekau’s claim that the boys that were abducted from the Government Secondary School were kidnapped to promote Islam and downplay the importance of western education.

Bashir Ahmad wrote thus on Twitter: “That terrorist and murderer Abubakar Shekau is just a terrible liar, though his supporters will definitely disagree and defend him but it’s fact, he is a liar, a terrible one.

“His supporters/boys were vigorously convincing people to believe that their master was behind it, and that he has a strong branch in the North West. Liars,” he added.

