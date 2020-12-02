Boko Haram now mounts checkpoints, collects levies –Sen Shettima

The Senator representing Borno Central senatorial district in the 9th assembly, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Tuesday, declared on the floor of the Senate that members of the Boko Haram sect now mount roadblocks in some parts of Borno State and collect levies from farmers.

In a motion raised by the former governor of the state, he noted that since the Boko Haram. Sect was still killing innocent Nigerians, if Buhari refuses to sack the non-performing service chiefs, it then meant that he had also failed in his responsibilities as commander-in-chief.

“Whatever it is that the present security chiefs are doing, is not working or at least not enough,” he said.

Continuing, Shettima added:

“If the President insists that the security chiefs are doing their work well, then the logical implication of such assumption is that the President himself, as the constitutional commander-in-chief of the country, has failed in his most rudimentary assignment of securing the nation.

“I hope the latter is not the case. Protecting the lives and property of citizens is the primary obligation of government and any government that cannot discharge this basic obligation loses any iota of legitimacy.”

The legislators who held a special plenary following the massacre of rice farmers in Zabarmari village in Jere local government area of Borno State on Saturday, by the Boko Haram sect, called on President Muhammadu Buhari to sack the service chiefs over their failure to secure Nigerians.

They also demanded a probe into the allegations of corruption leveled against some military leaders.

The Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, who presided over the special session, lamented the recent killings of innocent farmers by Boko Haram saying:

“It is now important that the executive should implement the latest resolutions because they are not frivolous.

“Enough of excuses. Those who have nothing to offer in terms of securing the country, should be shown the way out. The security of Nigerians should take the centre stage. Time has come to find a solution.”

Inspire of acclaimed victories against the Boko Haram sect by government and the military, the terrorist group’s activities continues seemingly unchecked.

