Boko Haram ‘on its last legs,’ says Information Minister Mohammed Idris

Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has said that Boko Haram has been significantly weakened and is nearing defeat, describing the terrorist group as “standing on its last legs.”

Idris made the remarks during an interview with France 24 aired on Tuesday, offering a markedly optimistic view of Nigeria’s ongoing battle against insurgency in the northeast.

“For years, Boko Haram held territories, local governments, towns, and cities,” he said. “Now, that’s no longer the case. They’ve largely dissipated, hiding in the bush and launching attacks on soft targets. We’re not saying we’ve 100 percent exterminated Boko Haram, but they no longer pose a significant challenge.”

The insurgency, which began over a decade ago, has ravaged communities in Borno and neighboring states, claiming thousands of lives and displacing millions. Boko Haram’s campaign, aimed at establishing an Islamic state, once saw the group control vast swaths of territory and orchestrate high-profile attacks and mass abductions.

In recent years, sustained military operations have reclaimed most of these areas, offering some measure of relief to residents and returning a degree of normalcy to parts of the region.

However, the picture has not been uniformly reassuring. Just weeks ago, Borno State Governor Babagana Zulum raised alarm over a resurgence of violence, citing renewed attacks and kidnappings in parts of the state. Zulum described the withdrawal of military formations from some local governments as a “significant setback” and called for a more robust and coordinated response to the threat.

Despite these concerns, Idris maintained a confident stance, asserting that terrorist factions, including Boko Haram and Islamic State West Africa Province (ISWAP), have been largely neutralized.

“They are no longer holding ground. Security forces are chasing them down. Very soon, we will crush even the Lakurawa group,” the minister said.

While the federal government expresses optimism, many in the affected regions remain cautious, noting that pockets of insecurity persist. Experts have also warned that the fight against extremism must go beyond military action and address underlying issues like poverty, unemployment, and social disenfranchisement.

Still, the minister’s statement is the latest in a series of assurances from the government that Nigeria is turning the tide against terrorism, a message that resonates with a population eager for lasting peace.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now