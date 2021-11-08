Boko Haram, others displaced three million in Nigeria, says Refugees Commission

The Federal Commissioner for the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons, Imaan Sulaiman-Ibrahim, said on Monday at least three million people had been displaced by the Boko Haram insurgency and other social strifes in the country.

Sulaiman-Ibrahim, who disclosed this during the defence of the agency’s 2022 budget at the House of Representatives, also revealed that more than 500,000 Nigerians were awaiting repatriation from Chad, Cameroon, Cameroon, Libya, and other countries.

She said: “Due to the current unprecedented humanitarian crisis in Nigerian and the alarming growth rate of displacement, the number of IDPs had increased in the past one year by about one million causing the number of displaced persons in Nigeria to rise to a frightening three million.

READ ALSO: More than 2m displaced by insurgency in Nigeria’s North-East – EU

“Nigeria is also host to about 73, 000 refugees from 23 countries with over 500, 000 Nigerians awaiting repatriation from Chad, Cameroon, Cameroon, Libya, and other countries.

“We know that data is very scarce in this area of work we do but we are still working on ensuring that we have accurate data that we can properly reference but whatever we have we would present based on the figures that I have given.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now