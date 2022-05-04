News
Boko Haram, others killed 60,000 in Northern Nigeria since 2011, Rights Group, CDD claims
The Centre for Democracy and Development (CDD), an international human rights organisation, said on Wednesday at least 60,000 people had been killed in Northern Nigeria in by Boko Haram insurgents and other criminal groups since 2011.
In a statement titled: “Multiple Nodes, Common Cause: National Stock take of contemporary insecurity and state responses in Nigeria,” and signed by its Country Director in Nigeria, Idayat Hassan, the CDD listed Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Kebbi, Sokoto and Zamfara States where about 14, 000 people lost their lives between 2011 and 2021 as the worst affected states.
READ ALSO: Boko Haram reportedly attacks Chibok community
The group added that 11, 000 others were killed in North-Central states of Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Nasarawa, Kwara, Niger and the Federal Capital Territory, during the period.
35, 000 people were killed in the North-East states of Adamawa, Bauchi, Borno, Gombe, Taraba and Yobe, it noted.
“The killings of innocent Nigerians in the Northern region can be traced to incidents of insecurity and insurgency and the situation have continued to be fueled by a lack of education, absence of state actors, economic war, security forces, cultism, land use dispute, ethnicity, religion, failure of justice system, overstretched security forces and others,” the CDD said.
