Boko Haram rape of women, children in North-East alarming – Amnesty | Ripples Nigeria

The Amnesty International said on Wednesday the rape of women and children by Boko Haram insurgents in the North-East has increased at an alarming rate.

In a statement issued on Wednesday and titled: “Boko Haram brutality against women and girls needs urgent response – new research,” the rights watchdog charged the Nigerian government to urgently address the problem.

The statement read: “Boko Haram fighters targeted women and girls with rape and other sexual violence, amounting to war crimes, during recent raids in northeast Nigeria, new research by Amnesty International has revealed.

“In February and March 2021, Amnesty International interviewed 22 people in a cluster of villages in northern Borno State that Boko Haram has repeatedly attacked since late 2019. During violent raids, Boko Haram fighters killed people trying to flee and looted livestock, money, and other valuables.”

The Director of Amnesty International Nigeria, Osai Ojigho, said the security agents had abandoned the targeted communities.

She urged the International Criminal Court (ICC) to open a full investigation into the atrocities committed by the security agents and the jihadists.

Ojigho said: “The International Criminal Court must immediately open a full investigation into the atrocities committed by all sides, and ensure those responsible are held accountable, including for crimes against women and girls.”

