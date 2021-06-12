Boko Haram recruits spies, weapons smugglers with N5000 ---Zulum | Ripples Nigeria

News
Boko Haram recruits spies, weapons smugglers with N5000 —Zulum
Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has explained the difficulty in the war against Boko Haram insurgency given the terrorists’ recruitment drive.
According to Zulum, the Boko Haram insurgents entice poor residents with as low as N5000 for the purpose of spying and weapon smuggling.
The governor disclosed this in a speech to mark the 22nd Democracy Day anniversary and second-year anniversary of his government on Saturday.
Nonetheless, he revealed that a lot had been achieved not only in the infrastructural development of the state, but in the area of securing the people from Boko Haram attack.
READ ALSO: Zulum tasks new COAS on terrorism, banditry
Zulum said, “From records, we have experienced instances when insurgents offered as low as between 5,000 and 10,000 Naira to recruit some spies and smugglers of weapons.
“We needed to ensure that our good citizens had the support they needed, and they were not exposed to potential attractions for the incentives of insurgents.
“There was the risk that insurgents could, after making IDPs socially and economically vulnerable, also explore that vulnerability by offering food and cash incentives to recruit fighters who could even serve as their spies in communities.”
By Mayowa Oladeji
Join the conversation
Investigations
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...
INVESTIGATION….N.3bn down the drain: Why water projects for Enugu communities don’t work
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE talks about some of the projects that are serving the people and how various WASH programmes have failed to tackle...
INVESTIGATION…PARKVIEW ESTATE: Exclusive images of how billionaire property developer incurred Lagos govt‘s anger
Many have seen the demolished building, but not many know the circumstances that led to the teardown of the about...
INVESTIGATION… N.3bn down the drain, as Enugu communities suffer from dry taps
In November 2020, three organizations and the Enugu State government celebrated the completion of N300 million worth of projects that were expected...
INVESTIGATION… How herdsmen crisis compounds woes of already deprived Ogun communities
Earlier in January, the Nigerian media space was awash with reports of violence between herders and farmers across the country....