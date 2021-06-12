Boko Haram recruits spies, weapons smugglers with N5000 ---Zulum | Ripples Nigeria

Borno State Governor, Prof Babagana Zulum has explained the difficulty in the war against Boko Haram insurgency given the terrorists’ recruitment drive.

According to Zulum, the Boko Haram insurgents entice poor residents with as low as N5000 for the purpose of spying and weapon smuggling.

The governor disclosed this in a speech to mark the 22nd Democracy Day anniversary and second-year anniversary of his government on Saturday.

Nonetheless, he revealed that a lot had been achieved not only in the infrastructural development of the state, but in the area of securing the people from Boko Haram attack.

Zulum said, “From records, we have experienced instances when insurgents offered as low as between 5,000 and 10,000 Naira to recruit some spies and smugglers of weapons.

“We needed to ensure that our good citizens had the support they needed, and they were not exposed to potential attractions for the incentives of insurgents.

“There was the risk that insurgents could, after making IDPs socially and economically vulnerable, also explore that vulnerability by offering food and cash incentives to recruit fighters who could even serve as their spies in communities.”

By Mayowa Oladeji

