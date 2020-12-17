Boko Haram releases video of abducted Katsina students

The Boko Haram sect on Thursday released a video showing the abducted students of the Katsina government college.

Gunmen had last Friday invaded the Government Science Secondary School, Kankara, Katsina State and abducted dozens of students after a gun duel with the police.

The leader of Boko Haram, Abubakar Shekau, later claimed responsibility for the students’ abduction.

The state’s governor, Aminu Bello Masari, however, dismissed the jihadists’ claim in a chat with the Hausa Service of the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC) on Wednesday.

But a fresh video released by Boko Haram on Thursday showed some teenagers believed to be the abducted students.

The six minutes and 30 seconds video features speeches purportedly from Shekau and a teenager believed to be one of the abducted students.

The video was sent via the same channel used for previous messages by Boko Haram.

The boy, who spoke in English and Hausa in the video, said he was among the students abducted by Boko Haram fighters.

Shekau later emerged on the video and said “I earlier released an audio confirming our people did God’s work, but people denied it. Here are my men, and your children have spoken.” Watch the video below:

