Boko Haram reportedly attacks another Chibok community in Borno

Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked the Piyemi village of Chibok local government area of Borno State on Thursday.

This is the second attack on the Chibok community in five days.

The jihadists had on January 15 killed four people and abducted an unspecified number of people during an attack on Kautikari village in the area.

READ ALSO: Chibok residents cry out as Boko Haram/ISWAP lay siege to community

Residents told journalists the insurgents stormed the village at 6:33 p.m. and started firing in different directions.

They also set fire on buildings and looted livestock and food items from the community.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now