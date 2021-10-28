News
Boko Haram reportedly attacks Borno village, sets houses ablaze
Suspected Boko Haram insurgent on Thursday evening attacked Damboa, Borno State, and forced residents of the village to scamper for safety.
Military sources told journalists the insurgents stormed the village in 15 gun trucks at about 6:00 p.m. and started shooting from all angles.
The jihadists also set houses on fire and engaged troops of the Nigerian Army’s 25 task force brigade in Damboa in a fierce gun duel.
Thursday’s attack is the second in two weeks in Damboa, a village of about 90 kilometres from Maiduguri, the state capital.
