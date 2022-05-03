News
Boko Haram reportedly attacks Chibok community
Gunmen suspected to be Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday evening attacked the Kautikari village in the Chibok local government area of Borno State.
Residents told journalists that sporadic gunshots were heard in different parts of the community for about one hour.
The incident occurred a few hours after the United Nations Secretary-General, Antonio Guterres, visited an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camp and a rehabilitation centre in Maiduguri, the state capital.
However, it has not been ascertained if any casualty was recorded in the incident.
The latest attack came about four months after the insurgents killed four people and abducted 24 others in Kawtakare, Korohuma, and Pemi in Chibok LGA.
The attackers also set 110 buildings ablaze in the incident.
