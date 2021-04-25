Boko Haram reportedly attacks Mainok, Borno | Ripples Nigeria

Just 48 hours after the Boko Haram attacked Geidam, Yobe State, the terrorists on Sunday invaded another town in Nigeria’s North-East.

The latest town to be attacked by the jihadists is Mainok, the headquarters of Kaga local government area of Borno State.

The town is about 60kilometre from Maiduguri, the state capital.

Residents told journalists that the insurgents set fire to houses and looted shops in the town.

READ ALSO: Troops kill 21 Boko Haram fighters in Geidam, Yobe

The jihadists had resumed their attack on soft targets in the North-East after a few weeks break.

During Friday’s attack on Geidam, the Boko Haram fighters destroyed three telecommunications mast and looted several shops in the town.

The military later claimed in a statement on Saturday that 21 insurgents were killed by troops of Operation Lafiya Dole who responded swiftly to the attack.

Join the conversation

Opinions