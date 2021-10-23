News
Boko Haram reportedly attacks military base in Yobe
Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked a military base in Katarko village, Gujba local government area of Yobe State, and engaged the troops in a gun duel.
Security sources told journalists the insurgents stormed the village in 10 gun trucks and attacked the military base and carted away caches of weapons and ammunition.
The shot from different directions and forced the residents to scamper for safety.
READ ALSO: Boko Haram reportedly invades Damboa town in Borno
The sources said the military formation was badly hit by the jihadists.
Katarko which is located 20 kilometres South-East of the state capital, Damaturu, has witnessed several attacks by terrorists in the last few years.
