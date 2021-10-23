Boko Haram reportedly attacks military base in Yobe

Suspected Boko Haram insurgents reportedly attacked a military base in Katarko village, Gujba local government area of Yobe State, and engaged the troops in a gun duel.

Security sources told journalists the insurgents stormed the village in 10 gun trucks and attacked the military base and carted away caches of weapons and ammunition.

The shot from different directions and forced the residents to scamper for safety.

READ ALSO: Boko Haram reportedly invades Damboa town in Borno

The sources said the military formation was badly hit by the jihadists.

Katarko which is located 20 kilometres South-East of the state capital, Damaturu, has witnessed several attacks by terrorists in the last few years.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now