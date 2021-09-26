Boko Haram reportedly attacks Yobe town, engages troops in gun duel

Boko Haram insurgents have reportedly invaded Tarmuwa, the headquarters of Babangida local government area of Yobe State.

Babangida is about 50km North-East of Damaturu, the state capital.

Sources told journalists the insurgents armed with anti-aircraft trucks and grenades stormed the town on Sunday evening and fired sporadically at security formations and communities.

The development forced residents to scamper for safety.

The insurgents also engaged troops of Operation Hadin Kai in a fierce gun duel.

However, the number of casualties in the attack has not been ascertained.

“The Boko Haram insurgents are currently engaging the troops in Babangida now. But we have mobilised heavy reinforcement to the town,” a source said.

