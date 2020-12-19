Boko Haram reportedly kidnaps 35 commuters along Damaturu-Maiduguri road

Not less than 35 commuters have been reportedly kidnapped by Boko Haram insurgents along the Damaturu-Maiduguri road in Borno State.

The incident, according to security officials, happened on Friday, December 18, at about 5pm when the terrorists attacked a large convoy of commuters near Garin Kuturu in Jakana, a town located about 50km from Maiduguri, the state capital, and abducted the passengers.

According to reports, the insurgents, wearing military fatigues, had mounted a roadblock on the highway with five Hilux vans before taking away the hostages.

A military personnel who confirmed the incident said:

“The passengers first sighted a burning fire, but they thought it was bush burning, not knowing that the Boko Haram insurgents had already ambushed a Dangote truck and set it ablaze.

“But while they were approaching the scene, they sighted the insurgents storming towards them on trucks mounted with heavy weapons. But before they could turn their vehicles to run, the insurgents had already caught up with them.

“Many of the passengers fled into the bush but I can confirm that 35 were abducted while two private vehicles and one truck were set ablaze. Nine vehicles of the abducted passengers were also abandoned at the scene while their properties were looted.”

A senior police officer from the Crack Team in Maiduguri who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said 10 of the passengers were rescued while those who sustained injuries were taken to the Maiduguri Specialist Hospital for treatment.

