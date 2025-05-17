Connect with us

Boko Haram reportedly kills 17 fishermen, farmers over alleged support for ISWAP in Borno

Boko Haram fighters have reportedly killed over 17 fishermen and farmers in Malam Karanti village in Kukawa Local Government, Borno State.

Residents told journalists on Saturday the victims came under attack over alleged support for the rival group, Islamic State West Africa Province, (ISWAP).

The terrorists also kidnapped many others in the attack.

A leader of the anti-jihadist operation in the community, Babakura Kolo, confirmed the attack.

He added that at least 17 bodies have been recovered by his men while search for more victims has been intensified.

He said: “So far 17 bodies have been recovered and the search for more bodies is underway.

“Boko Haram thinks fishermen and farmers around the lake support ISWAP, who are more lenient to them – though they also kill fishermen and farmers when it suits them.”

Boko Haram and ISWAP have been at loggerhead over differences in ideology since 2016.

Opinions

