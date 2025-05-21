Boko Haram: Senate demands establishment of military base in Hong, Adamawa

The Senate on Wednesday called for the establishment of a military base in Hong Local Government Area of Adamawa to tackle the resurgence of Boko Haram activities in the area and other North-East states.

The resolution followed the adoption of a motion sponsored by Senator Aminu Abbas and co-sponsored by all the senators from the North-East during plenary in Abuja.

Although the upper legislative chamber commended the brilliant performance of the law enforcement agents, it urged federal government to establish a military base in the area for reinforcement to the existing personnel of the Nigerian Army and other sister security agencies.

The Senate also directed the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) to provide relief materials to cushion the effects of attacks on affected communities in the area.

In his presentation, Abbas noted that as a result of repeated attacks by Boko Haram on some communities in Hong LGA, thousands of innocent people have been rendered homeless with their properties destroyed.

He said the resurgence of the Boko Haram activities cut across the North-East states of Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa.

The lawmaker expressed concern that the unfortunate activities of the group had adversely affected economic activities of the areas, the zone and country at large.

“People in the affected areas no longer go to the farms or embark on trading activities,” he said.

On his part, the Senate Chief Whip, Mohammed Monguno, commended the Nigerian military for showing determination and commitment in the fight against Boko Haram insurgency.

He said: “I also commend the political will and support given to the Nigerian military by President Bola Tinubu in the discharge of their mandate.”

In his remarks, the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, called for more vigilance by Nigerians.

“There is a need for continued vigilance because, like you said, any time the fight abates and they think that the military has relaxed, they will catch them unawares with a series of attacks.

“Our borders are very porous. So anytime they escape from Nigeria because some of them are not from Nigeria, they still find their ways into our communities and attack our people,” he stated.

