Boko Haram strikes Chibok again, kills 6, abducts two women

The dreaded Boko Haram insurgents on Tuesday night attacked Kwaranglum village in the Chibok Local Government Area of Borno State, killing six persons and abducting two women.

According to reports, the insurgents were also said to have injured three other persons in the village located few kilometres from Chibok.

Chibok was the epicentre of the abduction of over 200 schoolgirls on April 14, 2014.

This was disclosed by the Borno State Commissioner for Poverty Alleviation, Mr Nuhu Clark, an indigene of the area, who informed Governor Babagana Zulum of the attack on Wednesday.

While speaking with journalists in Maiduguri on Wednesday, Clark said the insurgents invaded the village on Tuesday evening just about the time Muslims were preparing for the sunset prayer around 6pm.

“They burnt down a primary school and carted away a large quantity of foodstuff stored on a church premises,” he said.

In his reaction, Governor Babagana Zulum expressed condolence to the entire people of Chibok Local Government Area over the attack, calling the people to continue to pray for peace and stability of the state.

According to the governor, there cannot be development and progress without peace and stability.

