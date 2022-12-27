Boko Haram terrorists kill 17 herdsmen, steal cattle

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed 17 herdsmen and stolen their cattle in Airamne village in Mafa local government area of Borno State, according to a counter insurgency expert in the Lake Chad region, Zagazola Makama.

The expert, in a report on Tuesday, said the incident happened on Saturday when the insurgents attacked the herders while they were guarding their cattle in a pasture in the Airamne village.

Quoting a leader of the herders in the area, Baba Kura Kolo, Makama said:

“Seventeen herders were killed in the fight and all their cattle taken away.

“The herders put up resistance but were outgunned and outnumbered by the attackers who had better weapons,” he said.

“According to Baba Kura, the Boko Haram jihadists launched the attack from camps in nearby Gajiganna forest, where they relocated after being partially forced out from their stronghold in Sambisa forest by jihadist rivals Islamic State West Africa Province, ISWAP and the Nigerian army.

“They have been hiding in the forest and come out every now and then to attack the herders and place levies on them. And whenever they cannot pay the levy, they would kill the herders and steal their cattle.

“They have also seized lands and territories in the surrounding communities and have sacked many locals,” he added.

