Boko Haram terrorists murder kidnapped CAN chairman

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) based in Michika Local Government Area of Adamawa State, Lawan Andimi, who was kidnapped about two weeks ago by Boko Haram terrorist has been killed by his captors.

Andimi’s death was confirmed in a series of Twitter posts by Ahmad Salkida, a journalist with years of experience reporting the activities of the insurgents in the northeastern part of the country.

“To break some news items can traumatize. I’m battling with one of such. Reverend Andimi, abducted by #BokoHaram was executed yesterday,” Salkida tweeted on Monday.

Andimi, was declared missing on Saturday, January 3rd and his disappearance followed a foiled attack on Michika LGA by Boko Haram insurgents some days before he was abducted.

Days after his abduction, the clergyman, in a video clip released by the insurgents, asked Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, to rescue him stating at the time that he would be out, but if God decides not to get him out that they should look after his children.

