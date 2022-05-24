Boko Haram terrorists reportedly kills 40 farmers in coordinated attacks in Borno

Boko Haram terrorists have reportedly killed no fewer than 40 farmers and injured an unspecified number of people in coordinated attacks in the Kala Balge Local Government Area of Borno State.

The member representing Bama/Ngala/Kala Balge Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Hon. Zainab Gimba, who confirmed the attacks to the BBC Hausa Service on Tuesday, said the insurgents surrounded the farmers while working in their farms on Monday afternoon and slaughtered them in cold blood.

Gimba said from what she gathered from her constituents, the terrorists had been infiltrating the affected communities since Sunday and may have been monitoring the movements of the locals, adding that the incident was a sad one and urged the military to do more to protect lives and properties of the people of the area.

“From what the people told me, the terrorists attacked the peasant farmers who were working in their farms with machetes.

“Over 40 farmers were killed and some of the bodies were dismembered while some were tied up and their throats slit by the terrorists.

“The victims were buried on Monday with residents saying many others are yet to be accounted for,” Gimba said.

According to locals, search for more bodies are still ongoing as there are fears there could still be some dead bodies unaccounted for.

The police is yet to make a statement on the matter.

