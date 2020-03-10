BOKO HARAM THREAT: Any attack on Igbo soil will not go unchallenged, Ohanaeze youths warn

Ohanaeze Ndigbo Youth Council Worldwide (OYC) has called on governors of Southeast states to establish the region’s security outfit, Ogbunigwe without delay.

The OYC also called on Ndigbo both at home and Diaspora to prevail on the governors to put in place, measures for the establishment of the security outfit to forestall attempts by Boko Haram insurgents, it claims are masquerading as herdsmen to destroy the fragile peace in the zone.

“OYC demands immediate action to prevent the looming danger of attacking Igbos in our zone. Southeast Governors Forum through the South East Security Committee should ensure the timely commencement of Southeast Regional Security Outfit OGBUNIGWE before the end of first quarter of 2020”, the group said in a statement jointly signed by its President-General, Mazi Okechukwu Isiguzoro and the Secretary-General, Mazi Okwu Nnabuike.

They also frowned at a statement purportedly make by the leader of the Boko Haram insurgents that members of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) would be attacked whenever they are protesting.

“OYC condemns vehemently the provocative threat of Boko Haram leader to attack IPOB members on protest. It’s a confirmation that sponsors and supporters of terrorism are envious of the strength and determination of Biafra agitators to draw the world’s attention to perceived persecutions and threats of life against the Christian community in Nigeria.

“OYC warns that any provocative attack on the soil of Igbo nation might sink Nigeria as it will never go unchallenged. This is a trap to provoke Biafra agitators to pick up arms and abandon their non violent agitation, and we urge them not to fall into these traps”, the group added.

The group however called on IPOB, MASSOB, and other Biafra agitators to suspend any further actions or activities in terms of processions and protests until the Southeast governors tighten up security in the zone.

OYC also noted that 50 years after the Civil War, that there has been no record of any explosions in the Southeast, vowing that it will never happen again.

“Boko Haram should not dare Igbos as we are already vigilant and ready to defend our territories against any eventuality. They should concentrate their activities in the North.

“We call the Federal Government to intensify efforts to end the insurgency in the North and cooperate with the US Government to arrest the leader of Boko Haram”, the statement concluded.

