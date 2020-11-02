BOKO HARAM: We didn’t receive distress calls from Chibok —NAF

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Monday dismissed reports that its personnel refused to respond to distress calls from residents of Takulashi village, Chibok local government area of Borno State, during the Boko Haram attack on the community.

The terrorists reportedly abducted nine women from the community on Sunday night.

The NAF Director of Public Relations and Information, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, who disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, said the force did not receive any call for support over any attack at Takulashi village.

Daramola said NAF in its characteristic responsiveness would have taken appropriate action if there were calls from the community.

The statement read:

“The attention of the Nigerian Air Force (NAF) has been drawn to a publication in an online platform alleging that it did not respond to calls for support when suspected Boko Haram insurgents attacked Takulashi Village in Shikarkir Ward, Chibok local government area of Borno State in the morning of Sunday, November 1, 2020.

“Information which the report alleges it obtained from supposed ‘military sources.’ The NAF wishes to state that there is absolutely no iota of truth in the spurious allegations. Indeed, we ordinarily would not have responded to such baseless, unfounded allegations but for the need to set the record straight as well as reaffirm the NAF’s unflinching commitment to ensuring the security of Nigeria and Nigerians, wherever they may reside in the country.

“For the avoidance of doubt, it must be stated that the NAF did not receive any call for support regarding an attack at Takulashi Village in Chibok LGA on November 1, 2020. Had any such report been received, the NAF, in its characteristic responsiveness, would have certainly taken appropriate action.”

