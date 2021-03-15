Boko Haram will be defeated soon, Attahiru assures Nigerian soldiers | Ripples Nigeria

The Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt.-Gen. Ibrahim Attahiru, on Sunday, assured that the war against insurgency in Nigeria would soon come to a successful end.

Attahiru, who visited the troops of the Nigerian Army’s Sector 2 Operation Lafiya Dole in Damaturu, Yobe State, assured them that Boko Haram would be defeated soon.

His words: “We have come to Yobe State to the sector headquarters to meet you, to get to know you and you to get to know us. We pledge to put an end to the Boko Haram insurgency.

“I will like to tell you that I personally, as the Chief of Army Staff, am here to take cognizance and note of the challenges you have and ensure that they are addressed to ensure you have the highest level of morale to be able to do your job and do it proudly as Nigerian soldiers.”

The COAS commended the troops for their success in Operation Tura Takai Bango, and how they fought the Boko Haram insurgents.

“We are proud of you and I believe in the second phase of that operation, you will do more,” he added.

Meanwhile, he urged Yobe State residents to continue to help and collaborate with the security forces in their war against the insurgents.

