Bolanle Raheem: Justice will be served speedily – Sanwo-Olu

The Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Monday expressed sadness at the murder of a lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, by a trigger-happy police officer in the state.

Raheem, who was returning from a Christmas outing with other members of a family, was hit by a bullet fired by an Assistant Superintendent of Police simply identified as Ayuba in the Ajah area of the state on Christmas Day.

The governor, who reacted to the incident on his Twitter handle, described the woman’s death as shocking and avoidable.

He vowed that justice would be served speedily on the matter.

READ ALSO: Atiku condemns murder of Lagos lawyer, harps on police reform

The governor wrote: “With utter shock and sadness, I received the news of the unfortunate and avoidable death of Barr. Bolanle Raheem at the hand of a police officer at Ajiwe.

“My condolence to her family, friends, and associates. I can assure you that justice will be served

“The Lagos State police command has arrested, disarmed, and detained the officer(s) involved in the incident.

“Nothing will be spared under the Laws of Lagos State until justice is served speedily and adequately.”

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now