Bolanle Raheem: PSC suspends police officer arrested for murder of Lagos lawyer

The Police Service Commission (PSC) on Thursday approved the suspension of Drambi Vandi, the police officer that fired the gunshot that murdered a lawyer, Bolanle Raheem, in Lagos on Christmas Day.

Raheem, who was returning from a Christmas outing with other members of her family, was hit by a bullet fired by Vandi, an Assistant Superintendent of Police attached to the Ajiwe Police Station in Ajah.

The PSC’s Head of Press and Public Relations, Ikechukwu Ani, confirmed the development in a statement in Abuja.

The suspension of the police officer followed a recommendation by the Inspector-General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba.

The IGP also met with the Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olum on the incident on Thursday.

At the meeting, the duo discussed strategies aimed at getting justice for the victims of the recent shooting incidents involving police operatives in Lagos State, among others.

