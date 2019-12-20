Bolt extends ride-hailing service to Abeokuta and Enugu. Should Uber be worried?

The Estonian company, Bolt (formally doing business as Taxify) has Friday, December 20, announced its latest entry into two other Nigerian states as part of its expansion drive in preparation to enter 2020.

The ride-hailing company made the announcement earlier on Friday via its official Twitter handle @Boltapp_ng where it drew the attention of the public to its new markets, Abeokuta and Enugu.

“Enugu, Abeokuta, we are here!” Bolt tweeted.

This launch will drive Bolt’s operating states to 11, adding Enugu and Abeokuta to its initial operating states: Lagos, Owerri, Ibadan, Kano, Uyo, Abuja, Calabar, Port Harcourt and Benin.

Reviewing developments in the Nigerian ride-hailing space, Bolt, according to analysts, seems winning the fight for market share in Africa against Uber as it keeps entering into locations where Uber isn’t.

While Uber seems to be interested in expanding to major cities in Africa, Bolt, on the other hand, further integrates into local, smaller areas as opposed to Uber’s expansion strategy.

With this new launch into Enugu and Abeokuta, Bolt further underscores its status as Uber’s biggest rival and might continue to take Uber, the American ride-hailing company, by surprise.

Analysts have begun to speculate: will Uber eventually lose hold of the African market?

