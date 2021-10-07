Bolt launches food delivery services to expand offering. 1 other thing and a trivia

This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world, today.

1. Bolt launches food delivery services to expand offering



Ride-hailing service provider, Bolt, has launched a food delivery service in Nigeria, by the name Bolt Food.

This comes as the brand looks to expand into verticals to include food delivery and other home services.

Bolt claimed to have under its belt over thirty million customers globally, as it continues to become a major service company in Nigeria.

With the new launch, the company will extend its corporate services from mobility to food delivery, leveraging technology.

Speaking on the development, Femi Akin-Laguda, Bolt Nigeria Country Manager, stated that the goal was to ease food delivery within the country.

He said: “We are thrilled to laugh Bolt Food delivery services. We believe it will enhance the ease at which Nigerians order food from their preferred eateries and restaurants, and gets it delivered to them in their homes and offices in record time.”

Tech Trivia: CPU stands for Central Processing Unit while IP stands for what?

A. Internet Processor

B. International Processor

C. Internet Protocol

D. International Protocol

Answer: See end of post

2. Moroccan B2B e-commerce startup Chari raises $5M

Chari, a leading Moroccan B2B e-commerce and fintech startup, on Thursday, raised a US$5 million seed round.

The new raiser, which values the company at US$70 million, sets it up for expansion into French-speaking African countries.

According to local sources, the startup was founded in 2020 by husband and wife team Ismael and Sophia Belkhayat.

The startup allows traditional proximity store owners in Morocco to order products and have them delivered.

Today, Chari works with more than 50 per cent of the proximity stores in Casablanca, and recently announced the acquisition of mobile credit book application Karny.ma as it aims to offer more services to its users.

The new raiser was co-led by Rocket Internet, Global Founders Capital, and P1 Ventures, and saw the participation of ventures such as Plug and Play, Y Combinator, Village Capital, MetLife Foundation, Orange Ventures, AirAngels amongst others.

Tech Trivia Answer: Internet Protocol

IP stands for “Internet Protocol,” which is the set of rules governing the format of data sent via the internet or local network. In essence, IP addresses are the identifier that allows information to be sent between devices on a network: they contain location information and make devices accessible for communication.

