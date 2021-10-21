News
Bomb attack forces NRC to suspend Kaduna-Abuja train services
The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday suspended train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route following the bombing of the rail tracks by suspected bandits.
The hoodlums bombed a portion of the Kaduna end of the rail track on Wednesday night.
They opened fire on the train, targeting the driver.
In a message to passengers on its booking website, the NRC said it was suspending the services for the safety of travellers.
READ ALSO: Suspected bandits bomb Kaduna-Abuja train, Shehu Sani alleges
According to the corporation, the explosives damaged the rail tracks somewhere between Dutse and Rijana areas of Kaduna.
It added that efforts to repair the damaged tracks and restore services along the route had commenced.
The notice read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, train services have been immediately suspended for the safety of our dear passengers.
“Efforts are in place to restore service. Further information would follow immediately, the service is restored.”
Join the conversation
Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism
Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.
If you are motivated and passionate about building a global society, founded on justice, equity, fairness, transparency, accountability and superior knowledge, kindly consider donating to Ripples Nigeria’s solutions journalism.
Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.
Investigations
INVESTIGATION: Inside UNILAG’s multi-million naira budgetary abuse and academic discord
The University of Lagos located in Nigeria’s commercial capital, Lagos, has been embroiled in controversies with allegations bothering on misappropriation of...
SPECIAL REPORT: Displaced residents of Zamfara battle hunger, as underfunding derails Nigeria’s nutrition goals
On paper, Muhammad Zayyanu is seven years old. The quiet boy who looks shorter for his age could not recollect...
INVESTIGATION: N7.3bn paid for unnamed projects; how Nigerian govt spent N2.2trn in six months
Analysing nearly 3,000 payments made by various Federal Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) over the previous six months (January...
INVESTIGATION… Delay rocks Nigerian govt’s promise of N30,000 covid-19 relief for artisans, others
Before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in February, 2020, Chukwudi Okoroigwe’s daily earnings as a bus driver was hardly enough to cater to the...
INVESTIGATION… Ten years after, communities count losses as AfDB, Cross River govt abandon road project
Ten years after the Cross River State government and African Development Bank (AFDB) jointly awarded the Yahe-Wanokom-Wanikade-Benue border road for...