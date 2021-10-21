Bomb attack forces NRC to suspend Kaduna-Abuja train services

The Nigeria Railway Corporation (NRC) on Thursday suspended train services along the Kaduna-Abuja route following the bombing of the rail tracks by suspected bandits.

The hoodlums bombed a portion of the Kaduna end of the rail track on Wednesday night.

They opened fire on the train, targeting the driver.

In a message to passengers on its booking website, the NRC said it was suspending the services for the safety of travellers.

According to the corporation, the explosives damaged the rail tracks somewhere between Dutse and Rijana areas of Kaduna.

It added that efforts to repair the damaged tracks and restore services along the route had commenced.

The notice read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, train services have been immediately suspended for the safety of our dear passengers.

“Efforts are in place to restore service. Further information would follow immediately, the service is restored.”

