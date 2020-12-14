Bomb explosion kills four travellers in Afghanistan

A roadside bomb explosion on Monday has killed four civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, Khogyani district, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to Shams-ul-Haq Safi, the administrative chief of the district, the four including the driver of the vehicle involved in the bomb explosion were traveling, ANI and NAN reported.

“A roadside bomb exploded in the Kodakhel area of Zawa village late last afternoon and killed four civilians, including the driver,” Safi, quoted by Sputnik, said.

Authorities said all the victims in the bomb explosion were male travellers.

Further details of the bomb explosion were being awaited they said.

