International Latest

Bomb explosion kills four travellers in Afghanistan

December 14, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

A roadside bomb explosion on Monday has killed four civilians in Afghanistan’s eastern Nangarhar province, Khogyani district, officials confirmed on Monday.

According to Shams-ul-Haq Safi, the administrative chief of the district, the four including the driver of the vehicle involved in the bomb explosion were traveling, ANI and NAN reported.

Read also: Gunmen raid maternity hospital, kill 16, including 2 babies in Afghanistan

“A roadside bomb exploded in the Kodakhel area of Zawa village late last afternoon and killed four civilians, including the driver,” Safi, quoted by Sputnik, said.

Authorities said all the victims in the bomb explosion were male travellers.

Further details of the bomb explosion were being awaited they said.

Latest posts by Ripples Nigeria (see all)

Join the conversation

Opinions

You may also like

About the author

Ripples Nigeria

We are an online newspaper, very passionate about Nigerian politics, business and their leaders. We dig deeper, without borders and without fears.
www.ripplesnigeria.com

View all posts
/* ]]> */